Jeffrey Epstein Wasn’t The Type To Take His Own Life, Says Attorney Spencer Kuvin

The alleged suicide of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has sparked many theories. Although BBC reports that the guards working at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center at the time of the disgraced financier’s death were overworked, Epstein’s connections to wealthy, influential people like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton makes it difficult for many to believe his death was unplanned.

Per Newsweek, West Palm Beach attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represented victims of Epstein, said he has a hard time wrapping his head around the suicide scenario.

“I am still not convinced that ultimately he took his own life….I’m not convinced because I knew him as a vain man, a very intelligent man who was a person who always defended what he did, even in light of all the evidence against him,” he said.

According to Kuvin, Epstein was of the belief that the girls he sexually abused — no matter how young — chose to be with him.

“So someone like that, I just find it very hard to believe that he would take his own life,” he added, before saying that if Epstein indeed committed suicide, it’s a sign of “massive failures” on behalf of the criminal justice system.

Per The Inquisitr, in the wake of Epstein’s first alleged suicide attempt, Kuvin spoke about the danger Epstein was in due to the dirt he had on his powerful friends. During a conversation with The Sun, Kuvin said he had doubts about the suggestion that Epstein attempted to commit suicide.

“I question whether or not it was a true suicide attempt that Mr. Epstein was involved in in jail or whether or not there may be some powerful people who just don’t want him to talk,” he said, adding that a trial would effectively put all of his powerful friends at risk of having their secrets exposed.

In the same interview, Kuvin said he does not doubt that jails would let Epstein be killed if influential people wanted to do so. He added that Epstein’s status as a pedophile put him at risk and said his in the most danger in the general prison population.

Radar Online reports that authorities recently discovered writings in Epstein’s cell. Although many are jumping to the conclusion that the writings are a suicide note, their content is still unconfirmed.

One source claims that the writings appear to chronicle Epstein’s emotional state and the thoughts going through his head.

