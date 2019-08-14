Raquel Leviss Shares Stunning Photos From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Finale Party On Instagram

Raquel Leviss may be joining the show full-time.

Raquel Leviss attended Monday night’s finale party for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which was held at the TomTom Restaurant and Bar in West Hollywood, California.

Months after prompting rumors of a potential full-time role by joining the staff at SUR Restaurant as a waitress, Leviss joined her many co-stars, including boyfriend James Kennedy, at the Los Angeles hotspot and shared a couple of photos from the event with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Kennedy also posted a photo of himself and his lovely girlfriend on his Instagram page and congratulated the restaurant, which his co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, co-own with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, on its one-year anniversary.

“What a night, thanks TomTom for having me and congrats on 1 year anniversary! The party was legendary,” he wrote.

As fans will recall, Sandoval and Schwartz opened up TomTom with Vanderpump and Todd last year and their blowout grand opening was featured on an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 earlier this year.

Throughout the party on Monday, Kennedy was seen on the turntables as other partygoers, including Sandoval, Schwartz, and Lala Kent, danced around. While Kennedy and Kent were previously on bad terms with one another, they recently reconciled and released a song, which they both danced to during the bash.

While Leviss’ role on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 has not yet been confirmed, many fans are convinced that she will be featured in a full-time role now that she is working at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based. In addition, Kennedy appears to have been welcomed back to SUR after being fired last year and also seems to be on better terms with the majority of his co-stars.

In April, prior to the start of production on the show’s eighth season, Kennedy spoke to Hollywood Life about a future proposal and said that if he does tie the knot, she is the girl for him.

“Honestly, I’m very in love with Raquel and if I do get married, it’ll be to her if I’m lucky enough,” Kennedy said. “For sure. I know so.”

According to Kennedy, he isn’t in a big rush because he’s a lot younger than the majority of his co-stars. That said, he definitely wants to get married one day and said he looks forward to having “the family life.”

Leviss, Kennedy, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.