Lindsay Lohan’s Bathroom Selfie Creeps Instagram Out, Fans Probe Psychological Stability

Lindsay Lohan is creeping her Instagram fans out. The Mean Girls actress took to the platform earlier today with a post that gave her 7.8 million followers plenty to look at.

Lindsay’s photo came as a selfie. The 33-year-old didn’t feature massively in the image, although she did appear via mirror panels. The redhead’s image was a black-and-white one. It showed a bathroom faucet shot close-up, with Lindsay herself manifesting in reflection mode as she sent the camera a fierce and piercing stare. With plenty of blacks, grays, and what might have been an individual next to Lindsay, the photo definitely came with an air of mystery. Lindsay offered no caption, leaving her fans to draw their own conclusions.

Comments have been pouring in, with a fair few probing the star over alleged drug use. Likewise voiced was concern for Lindsay’s psychological stability, although some comments were vague or humorous.

“What’s this?” one fan asked.

“Is that a gimp next to you? Lol!” another wrote.

More concerned responses also manifested.

“Everything alright,” one fan asked the actress.

“Doing lines on the sink?” proved a little more sarcastic, but fans would likely argue that the user was expressing a little worry.

While Lindsay received positive feedback from many fans via sweet words or emoji, her post did garner comments suggesting the platform to be somewhat weirded-out.

“That faucet looks like an old lady statue,” one fan remarked.

Lindsay’s social media updates have been sparking concern of late. It’s been less than a week since the star took to Instagram with a somewhat spaced-out photo of herself accompanied by Muslim wishes for her fans celebrating the festival of Eid. As The Inquisitr reported, concerned comments questioning whether Lindsay was on drugs proved marked, with fans expressing worry over her. The same appeared to manifest today.

“Not because you ran away with drugs you wanted you had a great future you were beautiful don’t you regret it?” one fan asked.

Another fan likewise seemed to find their favorite actress a little lost-looking.

“Where is Lindsay. Help me find her. Explain this pic to me please,” they wrote.

This former child star may make headlines on account of her social media updates and recent time in the Middle East, but it isn’t all raised eyebrows with Lindsay. Reality television gigs have been coming Lindsay’s way, with her judging role on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer proving a talking point for fans.

Regardless of the comments left to Lindsay’s post today, the update itself proved relatively popular. It had racked up over 4,700 likes within just two hours of going live.

