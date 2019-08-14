Demi Rose Shares Peachy Pic In Thong Swimsuit

Demi Rose shared a brand new Instagram snap today, and it has her fans buzzing. The photo showed her wearing a black, thong-cut swimsuit while posing at the ocean. The post was geotagged in Bali.

The update consisted of two pictures, with the first one showing her posing with her back to the camera. The black swimsuit was a one-piece and had an off-the-shoulder cut. The model accessorized with a gold chain belt, which consisted of three chains. She also wore a wide-brimmed black hat, which added drama to her look.

Thanks to the angle of the shot, Demi’s bare booty was on full display. She glanced over her left shoulder at the camera and gave a coy look with her lips parted. She placed her left hand by her derriere, while placing her right hand on the brim of her hat.

The photo elicited a ton of compliments for Rose, with plenty of people sending her their love.

“Very curvy woman my goodness,” exclaimed a fan.

“Wow. I just love this photo… The blues blow my mind. Saving this pic and gonna have to paint it!!” said another fan, who appeared to be inspired by the shots.

“So is she turning into Kim Kardashian or what?” asked a follower, referring to Demi’s famous derriere.

“Such classic beauty! Simply divine!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Then break so many jaws,” joked a fan.

But that wasn’t all, as Demi shared another photo from the same shoot. The second picture showed her standing and facing the camera straight-on, giving fans another perspective of her outfit.

Rose placed her hands in front of her, as she revealed a couple of elaborate rings that she wore on her right hand. Her tiny waist peeked through behind her arms. The swimsuit also had a very high cut, leaving her hips exposed.

The model’s makeup was more easily seen in the second shot. She wore shimmery eyeshadow, along with dark red lipstick. Her hat fell diagonally across the top of her face, partially obscuring her right eye.

Fans gushed about Demi’s good looks.

“I think you deserve miss world award because you are amazing,” said a follower.

“Just don’t strike a match because your about to blow,” said another fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman on earth… I love you so much..!!!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Where is this bathing suit from?!?” asked a curious fan.