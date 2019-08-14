Kourtney Kardashian’s Bathing Suit Stretch Marks Create A Buzz Online

Kourtney Kardashian has been ridiculed in the past for editing her social media photos. However, that is no longer the case.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian recently allowed an unedited photo of herself in a black bathing suit to be published to the Instagram account of her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a skimpy black one-piece bathing suit with a high-cut hip. The tiny piece of swimwear flaunted Kourt’s ample cleavage as well as her curvy backside and lean legs.

On Kardashian’s hips her stretch marks can be seen, and once fans noticed it they showed a lot of love towards the mother-of-three for not photoshopping the marks out of the snap.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one user commented on the photo, and Kourtney replied revealing that she loves the “little stripes” on her legs.

Another fan praised Kourt, revealing that the photo without the marks edited out was one of the “realest” things they’ve ever seen from the famous family, who have built their brand around their looks.

Meanwhile, others revealed they were proud of Kardashian, and called even her a hot mom.

As many fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian launched her lifestyle website, Poosh, earlier this year. The reality star had been looking for something other than her role as a mother and her family’s series to fulfill her career aspirations, and she found it with her new company.

“I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation — where instead of being judgmental or being like ‘this is the way and that’s it,’ the site offers things to learn about. I’ve learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn’t have the time to research. We’re finding out so much and are able to share that,” Kardashian recently stated in an interview.

The website gives readers lots of information and tips on a wide range of topics such as health of the body, mind, and soul, career, beauty, fitness, career, style, travel, relationships, entertaining, parenthood, home decor, food, and recipes.

Some of the most recent posts on the site include tips for getting over a breakup, a recipe for almond milk, and exercises for getting rid of a belly pooch.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or checking out her blog.