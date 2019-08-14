Bella Thorne Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Shorts

The actress looked amazing in her Daisy Dukes.

Bella Thorne isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body. The former Disney Channel star flaunted her incredible legs in a pair of high-waisted, tiny cutoff shorts in Los Angeles, reports Hollywood Life. The actress paired her look with a white, Chanel long-sleeved turtleneck, giving the sexy ensemble added sophistication. Bella also donned a clear Chanel bomber jacket. The 21-year-old kept with her Chanel theme, sporting white Chanel sunglasses and nude Chanel kitten heels.

The Midnight Sun star looked amazing while heading off to promote her new poetry book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Barnes and Noble in The Grove. At the event, Bella signed copies of her poetry collection.

The outfit is a bit more professional than what Bella’s fans may be used to seeing her wear.

In a July interview with Good Morning America, the empowered actress stated she enjoys showing skin on social media.

“I like sexy. So for me, it’s okay,” stated Bella. “I love skin, like I love seeing skin… I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys… I like sexy in general…”

During the interview, the actress also revealed she has been focusing on writing and directing. AP News reported Bella hopes fans will gain deeper insight about her after reading her poetry.

“People constantly come to me… and they’re always like, ‘I just really misjudged you. You’re just so different… I wish everyone knew the real you,'” explained the actress.

The actress also confided she was nervous about her fans’ reactions to the book.

“I feel a little scared wondering what people are going to think,” she revealed. “I know… once I hear fans coming to me and sharing their crazy stories that we have so much in common… then I know that I’ll feel more proud and I’ll feel better.”

Bella recently made headlines regarding her directorial debut, noted the The Inquisitr. According to Complex, the former child star has directed an adult film, titled Her and Him, for Pornhub. The actress spoke about her experience making the film on Pornhub’s Behind the Scenes YouTube series. Bella noted she originally wanted to make a Christmas-themed horror movie but ended up creating an artistic, X-rated film. The Shake It Up actress went on to state that she enjoyed the sexually explicit atmosphere on set.

To learn more about Bella, be sure to pick up a copy of The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.