Cameron Boyce’s Parents Speak For The First Time About Night Of The Actor’s Shocking Death

Cameron Boyce’s parents are opening up about the night of the actor’s death, saying there was no indication that there was anything wrong before the actor suffered a seizure that would lead to his death.

The mother and father of the late Disney star sat down for an interview with Good Morning America and said they had seen Cameron just hours before his passing. In the interview, Libby and Victor Boyce said they had no idea that anything could have been wrong.

In fact, Cameron seemed to be healthy and in good spirits when the family met the evening before his passing.

“The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before,” Victor Boyce said. “It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner.”

Victor also reflected of the sudden nature of his son’s passing. The 20-year-old actor had shown no signs of being in ill health, despite a lifetime of living with epilepsy. This made his passing even more difficult to comprehend, Victor said.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong. I mean there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night,” Victor Boyce said in the interview.

While this is the first time that Cameron Boyce’s family has opened up about the night of his death, they have previously spoken about the pain they felt from his passing. Close to two weeks after his July 6 passing, Cameron’s mom took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of herself sharing a hug with her son.

“He is my compass,” the actor’s mom wrote in the caption.

Cameron’s dad had also taken to Instagram to share a picture of Cameron that had been taken in the last few hours of his life.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” Victor wrote in the picture’s caption.

The parents of Cameron Boyce, who died in July of epilepsy, are speaking out about their last night with their son and how they want him to be remembered. See the exclusive @ABC News interview tomorrow on @GMA: https://t.co/UkUcgLoUBk — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2019

Cameron Boyce’s death has brought an outpouring of condolences from those who remembered him, especially the group of young actors who starred in Disney’s Descendants franchise with him. The actor’s friends and family have also vowed to help complete his work on a social media campaign called Wielding Peace, which highlighted victims of gun violence in an effort to bring an end to it. Cameron Boyce had already finished filming much of the project at the time of his death, The Inquisitr reported.