‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Posts Rare Pregnancy Throwback In Strappy Silk Dress: ‘Baby Lincoln In There’

Kailyn Lowry has shared a rare photo. The Teen Mom 2 star mostly fills her social media with up-to-date photos of herself and three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, but there’s been a change. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories earlier today in full throwback mode, with everything about the update was screaming rare: anything posted via the platform’s stories only remains live for 24 hours.

Kailyn’s photo showed her rocking a big baby bump as she posed with a friend. The blonde was looking stylish and sexy in a strappy and silk dress in whites. Given that Kailyn flies the flag for low-frills shorts and tees, this look was definitely upping the ante. It also seemed to be the perfect example of maternity eveningwear done right. Kailyn was photographed with her left hand cradling her bump and a big smile on her face. The star’s signature blonde locks appeared loose around her shoulders, with discreet makeup accentuating her facial features.

Kailyn added some fun to her image with a curly white arrow pointing towards her bump.

“Baby Lincoln in there,” the text read.

“Circa 2013” also appeared in red-and-white lettering above Kailyn’s head.

Kailyn may come with all three of her pregnancies well-documented on the MTV series, but the star’s fans are likely grateful that Kail took the time to deliver this throwback.

Kailyn has been making headlines of late. The star’s youngest son Lux recently turned two, with a fun birthday bash thrown in his honor proving a major talking point for fans. Kailyn shared photos of the event to her social media, with fans quickly noticing the presence of Lux’s father Chris Lopez. The two being in such close quarters even made Pop Culture‘s headlines.

Elsewhere, Kailyn has gotten her fans talking over her recent travels. July saw Kailyn jet off to Hawaii with her boys and co-star Leah Messer, with Leah’s three daughters joining them. The six kids seemed to have a blast out in the exotic destination, although Kailyn’s return has brought interesting news. Messy visitation schedules with baby daddy Jo Rivera brought potential legal problems for Kailyn, even seeing her admit that she could go to jail, per The Inquisitr.

There are more upbeat parts to Kailyn’s life, though. The star has her own podcast, plus a range of CBD haircare products. Pothead haircare is regularly promoted via Kailyn’s Instagram stories, with her permanent promotional posts also reflective of her influence on the platform. Kailyn is a spokesperson for dating and friend-finding app Bumble.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.