Halle Berry Thrills Fans By Going Braless Under Wet Shirt In Birthday Post

Halle Berry decided to share a steamy post to celebrate her birthday, and her fans were loving it.

In the sexy Instagram post, the Perfect Stranger actress wore a soaking wet white sleeveless shirt that clung to her every curve. The shirt read, “No Bra Club,” and it was clear that Berry was not wearing a bra. Shot from the waist up, the photo also highlighted Berry’s slim waist. The actress’ hair was windblown, and she held her arms outstretched at her sides.

Naturally, the snap did not go unnoticed. Within an hour of going live, it had raked in over 140,000 likes and 4,000 comments. Many of Berry’s fans wished her a happy birthday, while others simply left behind fire emoji. Others commented on the sensual nature of the pic.

“Oh wow,” was all one fan wrote.

“Well damn,” said another

One admirer told the star she was “still Killin the game.”

“this picture cured my depression,” another admirer joked.

“This is why you shouldn’t text and drive,” said one fan.

One fan told Berry she was looking better than people half her age.

Part of the reason why Berry looks so good could be because the actress spends a good amount of time on her body. Her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, said she has the athleticism of a 25-year-old, adding that she is committed to her health.

“If Halle wasn’t an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way,” he said in an interview with People magazine.

“She’s also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do.”

Thomas trains Berry five days and week, and he likes to keep her guessing on what her workouts will include. He said she never really knows what he has in store for her on any given day, and that means she has to be flexible. He added that the element of surprise can break a lot of people but not Berry.

The John Wick 3: Parabellum actress likes to share what she’s doing when it comes to workouts and posts fitness tips every week. Along with those tips are some sultry photos that get attention.

Fans wanting to keep up with the actress can follow her Instagram account.