Emily Ratajkowski Shares Naked Selfie On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been keeping her Instagram fans updated via a steady stream of posts, but she’s also been sharing plenty of stories along the way. And in a recent story, the model posted a photo of herself completely nude, which is likely to have caught many of her followers’ attention.

The story showed her standing in an airy bedroom, while standing at the foot of a bed. She stood, completely nude, and took a selfie of herself in the reflection of a mirror. The mirror had a gold frame, while the bedroom was decorated with a large, red rug.

Ratajkowski stood, facing the camera straight-on, and held a phone in her left hand. She wore her hair down, but it was hard to see details because of how far away she appeared in the shot.

The model censored the photo with a couple of leaf graphics, as she revealed in the captions that these were from her “saved folder.”

At the same time, Emrata has been posting a steady stream of photos on her Inamorata Woman social media feed. One of her recent photos showed her in a bright blue swimsuit, which had a halter-style top and super small bottoms.

Emily tied the bikini bottoms very high on her hips, and she showed off her toned physique in the shot. Again, she wore her hair down, which fell in front of her face. She appeared to go jewelry-free, and sported dark lipstick and silver eyeshadow.

And while the model receives a ton of love from her 23.8 million Instagram followers on a regular basis, things aren’t always peachy. A great example is her recent Instagram photo where she revealed her unshaven armpits, which resulted in some controversy, as noted by BuzzFeed.

Interestingly, the photo was associated with an article in Harper’s Bazaar. It was for an essay written by Emily, where she talked in depth about her ideas about women and sexuality.

“As a culture we are scared of women generally, but also, more specifically, of the innate power that female sexuality possesses. A woman becomes too powerful and thus threatening when she takes strength from embracing her sex. Therefore we insist on shaming; we insist that a woman loses something when she flaunts or embraces her sexuality,” she explained.

Ratajkowski also went into more depth about what sexual empowerment means to her.

“I feel powerful when I’m feeling myself, and sometimes feeling myself means wearing a miniskirt. Sometimes it means wearing a giant hoodie and sweats. Sometimes I feel particularly strong and free when I don’t wear a bra under a tank top,” noted the model.