‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Hangs With Brittany Cartwright, Thanks Scheana Marie For Support

Kristen Doute is still on good terms with Brittany Cartwright.

Kristen Doute may be on the outs with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, but her relationship with Brittany Cartwright appears to be in a great place.

Following Monday night’s taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale episode, Doute took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of herself and Cartwright, who married their fellow cast member Jax Taylor in June, at TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, who is co-owned by Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd.

Throughout the ladies’ evening at the popular hotspot, several photos and videos were shared, including a post in which Doute was seen with Cartwright’s longtime best friend, Zack Wickham.

Also on Instagram, Doute shared a photo of a fan applauding Scheana Marie on her Instagram Stories for her support of Doute and Doute’s clothing line, James Mae and Co. As some may have seen, Doute’s T-shirt line was featured during an event in Los Angeles earlier this month and during the bash, Schroeder and Maloney were noticeably absent. That said, Doute had tons of support from a number of other members of the show’s cast, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, and rumored newbie Dayna Kathan.

Kathan has been rumored to be joining Vanderpump Rules for months and has been seen in a number of cast photos over the past several weeks.

As fans may recall from Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Doute and Cartwright established a very close friendship during filming and after Cartwright became engaged to Taylor during the debut episode of the season, Doute was convinced that she would be named as Cartwright’s Maid of Honor. However, when the official bridal party was revealed, it was actually a friend from home who Cartwright chose as her Maid of Honor and when it came to her Matron of Honor, that title went to Maloney.

Loading...

While Doute was chosen to be a bridesmaid for Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding in Kentucky, the event wasn’t without incident. In fact, amid rumors of major drama, it was confirmed that Doute had brought her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, who she’s rumored to be back with, to the event.

During Season 6, Schroeder and Maloney both voiced their concerns over Doute’s relationship with Carter and at one point, they were seen arguing with him at the apartment he shared with Doute.

Doute and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.