Haley Kalil Rocks White Bikini In Sizzling Triple Instagram Update, Sends Important Message To Fans

Haley Kalil is showing the differences of her Instagram looks versus reality, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wowed her fans with a double dose of her incredible bikini body in two sizzling snaps that were a part of a triple Insta-update that contained an important message.

The first two photos of the upload saw the bombshell sporting a sexy white bikini that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The two-piece set consisted of a triangle-style top with a plunge neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and left an insane amount of cleavage very much on display. Its lower half showed off even more skin for a seriously risque display that her 276,000 followers certainly did not seem to mind. It covered only what was necessary to allow the bombshell to show off every inch of her toned legs and curves, which quickly captivated her fans. Its dangerously thin waistband sat high on her hips, highlight her trim waist and rock hard abs. Both snaps also saw Haley all dolled up for the camera. Her signature red locks were perfectly styled to frame her face, which was glammed up with a stunning makeup look that made her striking features pop.

A swipe to the third photo of the upload revealed a wildly different picture, though Haley was nonetheless stunning. According to the caption, the snap was taken just hours before she slipped into her scandalous swimwear and sat in the hair and makeup chair. She rocked an oversized grey t-shirt and glasses in the photo, while her hair was messily tied up in a bun to show off as much of her bare face and natural beauty as possible. She included the photo to remind her fans that Instagram was nothing more than a “highlight reel” where only the best photo is shared, though she hardly looked so glammed up all the time.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie began showering her latest post — and its important message — with love. The photo racked up over 1,000 in just 20 minutes after going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her trio of stunning display.

“You look amazing in all,” one person wrote, while another said she was “perfect in every pic.”

“I could so relate to this but I’m sure the whole world could too!!! You’re truly inspiring Haley,” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Haley has shared the “reality” behind her modeling career. Earlier this summer, the babe took to her Instagram to show off what she looks like “99.9% of the time” — a look that saw her rocking baggy shorts, messy hair, and a makeup free face, and embracing every part of it.