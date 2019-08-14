WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Goes Back On His Word, Refuses To Let Superstar Out Of Contract

Things seemed to be agreed upon between the two sides, but things also have changed.

Over the last few days, Dolph Ziggler has suffered losses to both Bill Goldberg and The Miz, and that’s not a good look for “The Showoff.” Ziggler’s return to WWE earlier this year was a bit of a shock when he had spent so much time doing his stand-up comedy and seemingly losing the wrestling itch. Now, he’s going to have to get used to being back in the ring as Vince McMahon has gone back on a deal that was made between the two.

With All Elite Wrestling looking to build up its talent roster, WWE has been doing whatever it can to sign its superstars to long-term contracts. If the promotion can secure them into contract extensions, it can keep them from joining the alternative promotions and building up competition.

Cageside Seats reported back in March that Dolph Ziggler was on a “handshake agreement” with WWE for the last couple of years. He said it was a “behind closed doors deal” and that it allowed him to do the other things, not at WWE, that he liked to do.

Many fans found it odd that Ziggler has been booked to lose so often lately after he was feuding for the WWE Championship less than two months ago. Well, it appears as if WWE can do whatever they want with him because he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

WWE

Bodyslam.net is reporting that his loss to The Miz on Monday Night Raw was actually set to be Ziggler’s last day in WWE. Supposedly, this was going to be the end of the “handshake agreement” which would give him the chance to go and do other things once it was officially over.

According to a source within WWE, Ziggler went up to Vince McMahon before Raw on Monday to thank him for everything. It was at that point that Vince said he simply could not let him out of his deal with the company at this time and that he would actually “rather just pay him to stay home.”

That is not something that is necessarily a new practice with WWE as they’ve been known to do it quite often. The Inquisitr reported earlier this year that Luke Harper was actually going to be paid to sit home and wait out the rest of his contract so he couldn’t sign elsewhere.

Now, Dolph Ziggler had previously been advertised to be in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live in October. That advertisement has since been changed to a six-man tag match and Ziggler is no longer being promoted as an appearing superstar. Things seemed to be on good terms between Ziggler and Vince McMahon, but it appears as if there has been a turn in their relationship.