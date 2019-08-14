Watch Liverpool FC Vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: UEFA Super Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live From Istanbul

The English Premier League dominance over Europe continues as Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC battle it out in the UEFA Super Cup.

The English Premier League’s sudden dominance over Europe continues when UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool FC faces English rivals Chelsea FC in the first all-England UEFA Super Cup match in the trophy’s 44-year history, according to UEFA. Chelsea FC was the winner of last season’s Europa League in the annual UEFA Super Cup. But for new Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard, the game represents a chance at instant redemption after his team absorbed an ignominious 4-0 thumping over the weekend at the hands of Manchester United in the domestic league opener. But Lampard, nonetheless, said that he is “optimistic” heading into Super Cup showdown, a game that will live stream from Istanbul.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Super Cup showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. Turkey Time on Wednesday, August 14, at 41,200-seat Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Italy, Spain, and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. In India, the all-English UEFA Super Cup match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 15.

Unlike in the Manchester United match, American star Christian Pulisic is slated to take a place in Lampard’s starting 11 in Turkey, according to The Independent newspaper. Coming off the bench in the 58th minute over the weekend, Pulisic proved largely ineffective as a seemingly overwhelmed Chelsea squad quickly saw United double their lead from 2-0 to 4-0, which turned out to be the final score.

For Liverpool, though the team’s personnel has undergone a complete turnover in the past 14 years, the club, nonetheless, returns to the site of perhaps its greatest moment, the 2005 “Miracle of Istanbul.” Back then, Liverpool overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit against AC Milan to level the score in the UEFA Champions League final, then winning the European Cup in a penalty shootout, as Goal records.

“Nobody will forget 2005, but we are different people, we aren’t the same,” Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. “We are the 2019/20 team – a very good one too!”

An all-English Super Cup was destined last season when four England teams advanced to the finals of the Champions League and Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur losing to Liverpool in the top-tier final, and Arsenal was defeated by Chelsea in the Europa League.

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is competing for silverware in only his second match. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch the Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Super Cup stream live from Istanbul, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the momentous Reds vs. Blues match stream live on their TV sets.

There is also a way to watch the UEFA Super Cup game stream live for free without any cable login or pay-per-view fee being required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees but each also offers a 7-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup winner-take-all match live stream for free.

For fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials, a pay-per-view stream will be made available in the United States, one provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC match for a one-time fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game, and DAZN will in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the UEFA Super Cup match online.

A list of live streaming sources for the Liverpool FC vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Super Cup game in numerous other countries around the globe is accessible via LiveSoccerTV.