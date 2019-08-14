The ‘Southern Charm’ Finale Finds Austen Kroll Ambushed By Women From His Infamous Video

Wednesday night will be the season finale of Southern Charm, and it promises to be a rough one for Austen Kroll as former friend Shep Rose invites the co-stars from the alleged YouTube threesome video to a party thrown by Patricia Altschul.

In a Bravo video clip, Shep is seen excitedly entering that party venue with cast member Craig Conover and their dates, the two women from Austen’s notorious video, identified at Chelsea Scott and Danielle Jeffords.

According to Decider, Shep gloatingly says, “It’s all happening,” as he enters the party with Craig and their dates in an effort to embarrass Austen and his date, Madison LeCroy, who walked in on her boyfriend with Scott and Danielle with Austen in his underwear.

Austen stands next to Madison as Shep and Craig walk in with their dates, and Austen’s face drops.

“This is a total f***ing ambush,” he says.

He is disappointed that Craig joined Shep in the effort to get even.

“I already know that Shep is coming with Chelsea, but to see Craig walk in with the other one is just like, Craig, you are just such a pawn.”

Craig later confirms to cast member Cameran Eubanks that he brought the “girl from Austen’s video” with him to Patricia’s gathering.

'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll Talks Viral Threesome Video https://t.co/WkKfyn66py — Jeffrey J Lopez (@lopez944093) June 22, 2019

Austen shared with People Magazine that his friendship with Shep is now “in ruins” since their trip to Colorado and Shep’s stunt in the finale. At the gathering, Shep tells Austen that he thought it would be funny to bring the women from the video which caused problems in Kroll’s relationship with Madison.

Shep admitted that he too has spent time with Chelsea Scott, his date, and so he thought she was a suitable escort for the party. But Austen explains that it’s not funny but petty, which is likely the way viewers will see it.

“This is a blatant, white-glove off, slap in my face to try and get a rise out of me. How petty! And I never thought I would use that word to describe you, ever. How f—— truly petty you are right now.”

Austen confirmed that his friendship with Shep hasn’t been the same since, and fans of Southern Charm will surely learn more on the reunion which will start airing on August 21.

Austen explained that he knew that this season would be rough, and that fans would not look at his relationship with Madison and think it would be smooth sailing, but something says he didn’t expect things to be this tough.