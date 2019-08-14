Social Media Queen Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body And The ‘Maxim’ Cover Model’s Fans Go Wild

Fitness queen, actress, and comedian Amanda Cerny is gracing the cover of Maxim Mexico right now, and her recent Instagram post shows why she has become such a popular model and powerful social media influencer. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native has millions of people following her every move online, and they go absolutely wild whenever she shares a snap that shows off her fabulous bikini body.

On Monday, Cerny shared a pair of photos to her Instagram page, and she joked that she was providing a healthy reminder about using sunscreen. Fans may have taken that reminder to heart, but it was her delightful curves that caught everybody’s attention.

Amanda was photographed on a beach wearing a flattering bikini as she sat on a bright yellow lounge chair. The bikini was a light orange hue, and it showed off plenty of skin. The tiny bottoms with side ties gave Cerny a chance to flaunt her curvy hips and flat tummy, and the top was cut to perfectly reveal a bit of cleavage.

In addition to the tiny bikini, Cerny wore sunglasses with a yellow tint and had her dark hair pulled up in a messy, casual style atop her head. Those who follow Amanda know she works out diligently and that was clear in this set of photos that highlighted her sexy yet athletic physique.

Cerny has 25.6 million followers on Instagram, and they wasted no time in showing their love for this teeny bikini and how it hugged Amanda’s curves. More than a million of Cerny’s fans liked the post within the first 19 hours it was on her page, and there were nearly 3,000 comments posted, too.

Not only did thousands of Amanda’s fans make it clear they loved this saucy look, her beau Johannes Bartl shared an emoji suggesting that he loved the look as well. Fans went a little wild for Johannes’ simple comment, too, as that drew 221 likes and 19 follow-up comments of its own.

One of the reasons that Cerny has become so enormously popular across multiple social media platforms is her ability to combine her gorgeous figure with her bold sense of humor. In another recent post, Amanda posted a video showing her dancing and being goofy along with her sister and a couple of friends, and this one drove her millions of followers wild.

Amanda isn’t wearing anything sultry in this video, but she does shake her stuff as the other gals all dance and show their sexiest moves. Cerny joked that she would never be deleting this video. Considering that it already has 5.1 million views and nearly 900,000 likes, her followers clearly don’t want her to delete it, either.

¡Nuestra edición de agosto ya está a la venta en puestos de periódicos! No te pierdas este número dedicado a la tecnología con la sensual @AmandaCerny en portada. pic.twitter.com/h3zWT8EBPt — Revista Maxim (@revista_maxim) August 8, 2019

As Cerny’s IMDb page notes, her massive social media following has put her in the top tier of influencers around the globe. She has previously been featured by Playboy and is on the Maxim Mexico cover that has just been released.

Amanda Cerny’s brand and career seem to be on fire right now and her latest bikini pictures leave no doubt in anybody’s mind that she’s got what it takes to be insanely successful in whatever she chooses to do.