Amber Rose Cancels Her Annual SlutWalk, Says She Wants To Be Surrounded By ‘Positive Vibes’

Amber Rose recently announced that she is canceling SlutWalk 2019.

E! News reports that the model and actress shared on Tuesday, August 13 that she plans to end the annual event this year amid the upcoming birth of her second child. Rose made the announcement on Instagram, stating that she needed to “protect her peace” as she prepares to expand her family. Rose also reflected on a seemingly tumultuous year, where the model says she fell out with more than 20 friends this year alone.

“I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f–king reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh,” Rose wrote. “That Phone call cost me $168,000… Man, the list goes on you have no idea.”

She continued to say that throughout all of her drama, she never said anything bad about the former friends who she claims took advantage of her. Rose also said that she’s “extremely unproblematic” and felt that she wasn’t deserving of the betrayal that came her way over the past few months.

While the Sister Code actress described the year as full of “turmoil,” she reportedly ended the lengthy post to discuss the positive aspects of her life. Rose credited her boyfriend Alex Edwards as helping her through her pain. The two went public with their relationship last year and announced they were expecting a baby together back in April with matching Instagram photos of Rose receiving a sonogram, per Heavy. The model also has a son with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian, 6.

Rose began her SlutWalk festivals in 2015 as a way to raise awareness, according to E!. The Los Angeles walks were reportedly inspired by the Toronto walks of the same name, per E!. Rose, who has been known for her revealing outfits online, reportedly turned things up even more for her festival. At the 2018 walk, the model wore a short white corset dress and matching thigh-high stockings, a garter and a veil and paired it with thigh-high socks and white tennis shoes. She also carried around a sign that read, “Wife a slut. We’re more fun,” as she walked around her fourth annual festival.

“I feel like my SlutWalk is sexually liberating, body positive and we’re fighting back,” she said about the event at the time.