Polls Show Joe Biden Just One Point Ahead Of Elizabeth Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Senator Elizabeth Warren by just a single point according to the latest poll from The Economist. Of the Democratic nominees for the upcoming 2020 presidential race, Biden leads the crowd with 21 percent support among voters, while Warren has crept closer with 20 percent support. Only Bernie Sanders comes close to the pair, with 16 percent support.

While Biden has continually led polls since announcing his bid, Warren has steadily eroded his lead, moving closer as time goes on. Warren’s climb to second place is notable given that the Massachusetts senator has generally polled behind Sanders.

Biden has been facing challenges in his campaign after a series of gaffes by the former vice president. Most recently, he angered immigration activists after saying that he believed immigrants should “get in line” and saying that the U.S. should pick highly-skilled immigrants.

The language, according to Politico, is a mirror of what is often used by people on the right who seek to limit immigration into the country. The executive director of Latino Victory Mayra Macías said that after hearing Biden’s language, people immediately starting reaching out to her with concerns.

“It is unacceptable for a candidate vying to be the Democratic nominee for POTUS to use language like that used by VP Biden when talking about immigration during the second debate. We immediately reached out to the campaign and were told it was being addressed,” she said.

Biden’s campaign quickly clarified the presidential nominee’s intention.

“It’s hard to convey his true grasp of this issue and it’s hard to convey how much he cares about immigrants in the community in a 15-second retort to someone attacking him,” said Cristobal Alex, who works for Biden’s campaign.

Warren, on the other hand, has steadily climbed in the polls, bolstered by strong debate performances and her clear messaging on her plans for the country. According to New York Magazine, Warren has been tied with Sanders for second place as Biden’s lead has gradually fallen.

Our national crisis of faith in government boils down to this simple fact: people don’t trust their government to do the right thing because they think it works for the rich & powerful, not for the American people. And here’s the kicker: They’re right. https://t.co/ldyJMCzHAd — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 12, 2019

Loading...

Perhaps more importantly, Warren is winning over voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada – key states in early voting. That said, experts say that she has some obstacles to overcome.

“Warren is not only among the most liberal candidates in the 2020 field; she’s also an older, white, intellectual woman running in the aftermath of the Hillary Clinton debacle, and she follows in a long line of failed presidential nominees from Massachusetts,” said Aaron Blake, a political reporter for The Washington Post.