Sofia Richie Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Body In Tight, Hot-Pink Barbie Towel Romper

Sofia Richie’s style game is killing it these days. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick is still making headlines for joining Kylie Jenner’s recent 22nd birthday celebrations, although Sofia is increasingly fronting media outlets for the looks she’s been rocking. It looks like today has brought another style headline from the 20-year-old.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos of Sofia heading to lunch with Scott and Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris. The Kardashian-Jenners have largely been photographed in Italy as Kylie rung in her big day, although it appears that the clan has moved onto the South of France. Sofia, Scott, and Kris were snapped at the swish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the country’s Antibes town.

Sofia was photographed by ocean waters as she traversed wooden decking. The blonde was flaunting her jaw-dropping physique in a super-tight and hot-pink romper made out of towel fabrics. The Daily Mail wasn’t wrong in dubbing the look Barbie-like, although the finish was high-end. Sofia’s romper bore French designer Chanel’s logo all over it, with the white emblems contrasting the otherwise bright pink look.

Sofia’s long legs, pert booty, and shapely waist were on show, with some undone buttons up top flashing the star’s cleavage. The model added chic accessories from dark shades, hoop earrings, and a stylish shoulder bag adding pops of greens and blues.

Photos seemed to suggest a high style turnout from everyone attending the lunch today. Kris Jenner was making a statement in a long black dress with a statement gold necklace and wide-brimmed hat, with Disick rocking a nautical look from a white shirt, dark shorts, and boater-style shoes.

Sofia has been a hot topic for Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans ever since 2017 – the year marked the model embarking on her relationship with 36-year-old Scott. The ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to Kourtney Kardashian still makes headlines for co-parenting the couple’s three children, although he increasingly gets talked about for where things are going with Sofia. The couple’s age gap appeared to raise eyebrows in the early days of the relationship, but it looks like the drama over that has passed.

Sofia herself is fast rising in the celebrity world. The model’s Instagram following is shooting up, with recent posts showing her entrepreneurial side: Sofia has partnered up with swimwear brand Frankie’s for a full-blown collaboration. The company name received plenty of exposure earlier this year when Kylie Jenner’s luxury Turks and Caicos getaway resulted in Instagram photos showing the 22-year-old and her crew in Frankie’s bikinis.

