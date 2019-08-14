Michael Jackson Accuser Wade Robson Says His Memories Have ‘Evolved’ In Newly Released Deposition Video

The Blast reports that a new video reveals pieces of video footage from the 2016 deposition of Wade Robson, who — along with James Safechuck — accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing him as a child in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The approximately 30-minute long video is called “Lies of Leaving Neverland” and is available on its website and via YouTube. It attacks the validity of Leaving Neverland and claims that it’s filled with “provable lies, conflicting accounts, contradictions, staged reshoots, faked scenes, reconstructed memories, critical information omissions, manipulated news clips, discredited source material,” and suggests that it ignores “key motives.”

At one point during the deposition, Robson is asked if his memories have changed.

“They’ve evolved,” he said.

“I mean not changed in a sort of black to white sense, like I thought it was this thing — well, i mean, they have as far as prior to the healing process, prior to disclosing,” he said when pressed about what he meant by “evolved.” “But post-disclosing the abuse in 2012 and beginning that healing journey, they’ve evolved as far as I remember more details about scenarios as it goes along.”

“You know, it evolves, details get added to.”

Per The Inquisitr, Robson recently criticized MTV for keeping Jackson’s name on its Video Vanguard Award — which is to go to Missy Elliot — at this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs). He claims that their decision is making it more difficult for victims of sexual abuse to come forward, suggesting that the decision signals to abuse survivors that society won’t support them.

Yahoo News reports that Robson believes that the King of Pop’s alleged abuse of children mirrors that Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal and claims that nobody stopped him because he was “too powerful.”

But Variety reports that the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, believe the sexual abuse accusations are a continuation of a racist movement to punish Jackson for his fame. Branca claims that Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed presented testimony as fact and refused to hear other sides of the story during the creation of the documentary. He also claims that the press ultimately doesn’t care whether Jackson is guilty or not and feed off of the controversy.

Weitzman believes that in the realm of media, offering fair and balanced points of view isn’t great for business, and suggests that sporting events are the last form of media entertainment where the outcome is unknown.