Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Holds Beth For The First Time

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 15 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will have one of the most emotional experiences of his life. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will present him with his granddaughter, Elizabeth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), per Highlight Hollywood.

Not too long ago, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) thought that Bill may be her daughter’s father. However, DNA tests proved that Storm Logan was Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) dad. Bill joked that he could only make sons and was relieved that he had dodged the paternity bullet.

However, Bill will experience a different set of emotions when he holds his grandchild. After Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) shows Beth off to her aunts, they will introduce her to the rest of the family. It will be Liam’s turn to show his daughter off to his father. Liam will proudly hand his infant daughter to Bill who will be moved by the baby.

In the past, Bill has been quite partial to his sons. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this time around, it won’t matter that she’s a girl. In fact, Bill may even feel more tender towards Beth because she has not been with her parents since birth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam and Bill will bond as they dote on the newest addition to the Spencer family. Bill may tease Liam about his growing family and he will marvel at Beth.

Liam may also inform his father about how they came to find out that Beth was alive. B&B fans know that Flo only posed as the baby’s mother as a favor to her friend, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). Thomas, Flo, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) perpetuated the lie and did not tell Hope and Liam that their baby did not die during childbirth.

It will be a touching moment between father and son. Liam and Bill have a rocky past because at one point, Bill had been obsessed with Liam’s ex-wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

However, Bill has changed his ways and wants nothing more than to have his family back together again. Liam has been slow to forgive Bill. But perhaps Beth will be the key to Liam and Bill repairing their relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.