Former British Model Linda Lusardi, 60, Stuns In Sequin Bikini She Wore Three Decades Ago

More than three decades after her days as a pin-up girl who graced the pages of British magazines in racy clothing, Linda Lusardi is once again making headlines for similar reasons.

In a recent interview with a magazine, the former British model and actress said that she found one of the sequin bikinis she wore for a photo shoot in the 1980s while cleaning out her attic, The Daily Mail is reporting. Curious to see whether she still fit the suit, she tried it on. And the result is simply stunning. If it is at all possible, the 60-year-old bombshell looks just as good — if not better — than she did in her 20s.

In the photo, Lusardi is posing against a white background — as opposed to the black setting she was photographed in 31 years ago — as she rocks the sparkly two-piece bathing suit. The suit has a tiny triangle top that ties up behind the former glamour model’s neck, featuring cups that barely cover her assets. She teamed the top with a pair of matching sequin bottoms with strings that tie on her sides, sitting low on her frame and leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

Lusardi is posing with both arms up near her face and one leg in front of the other in a way that fully showcases her body while enhancing her natural curves.

Glamour model Linda Lusardi slips back into her sparkling bikini at 60 and is still every inch the pin-up https://t.co/bNUwTcsuiE — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) August 14, 2019

In addition, Lusardi is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part with her bangs framing her face and hair down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. Her hairstyle is what differs the most from the original photo, in which she is rocking very 1980s textured curls. Apart from the hair, Lusardi looks pretty much the same, particularly her toned abs and legs.

In the interview, Lusardi said she is delighted about still fitting in this bathing suit, according to The Daily Mail.

“I can’t believe I’m wearing the same sparkly bikini I wore back in the day. I found it in my attic the other weekend while I was doing a big clear-out, and it still fits,” she said.

Lusardi credits her incredible looks to her genes, while she added that she controls her portion sizes and waits until she feels hungry to eat. In addition, she advised against eating after 8 p.m.

“My mum, Lila, is 86 and still a size 8. And my dad, who I sadly lost a couple of years ago, was in incredible shape. I watch my weight, but I’m very lucky with my metabolism,” she said, according to the report.