Liam Hemsworth’s Partying, Lashing Out Reportedly Factors In Split From Miley Cyrus

Fans were shocked when news broke over the weekend that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had split after nearly ten years together and less than on year of marriage. Many were quick to blame the singer for the relationship’s demise, citing her notorious “wild child” ways, but behind closed doors, People has reported that Hemsworth’s partying ways were also a major factor in the couple’s breakup.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a source close to the couple explained to the news outlet. “Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Cyrus has never been shy about discussing her own drug or alcohol use past or present, however she has also proved that she can go without them when she needs to, especially when working. As noted by The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old revealed in 2017 that she had been completely sober for weeks as she worked on her album Younger Now, explaining that marijuana especially hindered her energy levels and performance abilities. And while she has since started drinking and using marijuana again — citing in an interview with The Sun that her mother Tish was the one that got her back into smoking — her “party girl” lifestyle appears to be considerably more subdued than what many may recall from her past.

Er, Miley Cyrus Was Super Fed Up With Liam Hemsworth's Partying Habits https://t.co/wSjrsZEU76 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 14, 2019

Hemsworth’s apparent partying wasn’t the only clash in the couple’s short marriage. Another source dished to People that while the 29-year-old Australian is often labeled as “super easygoing,” he can also get “moody.” Cyrus, the insider explained, has of course shown support for Liam through “dark” times, but also finds it “tough.”

“That’s something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship,” the source said. “He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring.”

The days since news of Miley and Liam’s split have been quite a whirlwind. The actor took to his Instagram earlier this week to confirm the news directly, explaining that he wishes his former love “health and happiness going forward.”

Cyrus, on the other hand, has not made any direct comments about the end of her relationship, but made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter, who is also recently single following her split from Brody Jenner after one year of marriage.

But despite Cyrus seemingly moving on from Liam rather quickly, there still may be hope for their relationship, which has already withstood a number of ups and downs over the last decade. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Miley is reportedly not yet looking to sign divorce papers in hopes of rekindling the romance after taking a break from each other.