Hooters Girl Hannah Williams Flashes Bikini Body In Neon String Swimwear & Outrageous Daisy Dukes

Hannah Williams may wait tables at a Hooters joint, but this blonde is getting noticed on Instagram. The model has been racking up the followers on account of her killer body and gorgeous smile, with over 34,000 individuals now subscribing to her updates. Given Hannah’s latest post, it looks like she’s set to keep her fanbase climbing.

Hannah’s pictures showed her near an ice cream truck. The blonde appeared to be enjoying a snack as she held a brightly-colored Popsicle to her mouth, although there was no denying that the images were showcasing her fierce physique. The American was clad in a summery and somewhat-racy outfit, although the feel was fun and light-hearted.

Fans saw Hannah shot in semi-profile as she rocked a trendy and figure-flaunting look. The model had opted for a string bikini top in neon oranges, although the swimwear came accessorized with a cut-off crop top. The short-sleeved outer layer added an edge to the standard bikini look, but it wasn’t hiding Hannah’s sizzling assets. A flashing of cleavage upped the ante, as did a pair of dangerously cut-out Daisy Dukes. The ripped denims were ticking boxes for showcasing the model’s pert booty and toned thighs, with space between it and the upper clothing flaunting her super-flat stomach.

Hannah delivered her bombshell vibes via long blonde hair worn down, plus a killer smile that further drew her fans in.

Hannah’s Instagram bio shows her to be a busy girl. The model mentions her job at a Las Vegas Hooters restaurant, although it’s clear that serving up the chain’s famous chicken wings isn’t all that Hannah does. The blonde’s endorsement potential seems to have been picked up on, with Hannah having partnered up with Monster Energy Girls to promote its beverages.

Hannah is also signed to TNG models in Las Vegas. The model’s Instagram updates do show her in the world-renowned Hooters uniform, although photos of Hannah rocking her own bikinis and summer looks are equally present. Hannah also regularly appears on the restaurant’s official Instagram page, where she will feature either alone or with fellow Hooters Girls.

Loading...

A quick look through the accounts Hannah herself follows suggests an aspiration to make it into swimwear modeling. She follows famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine’s Instagram, although her interests in the celebrity world seem to be a lower priority. Rapper Cardi B is followed, but Hannah doesn’t seem interested in the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners or other major Hollywood stars.

Fans wishing to see more of Hannah should follow her Instagram.