Hawaiian Model Jenah Yamamoto Stuns In The Tiniest Polka-Dot Bikini

Jenah Yamamoto is a pro when it comes to modeling bikinis.

The social media sensation, who also goes by the name of “Gypsy One” in insanely popular on Instagram, having amassed a following of over 900,000 fans — a figure that seems to grow each and every day. While she’s most well-known for posing in bikinis, she’s also no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in plenty of other NSFW outfits. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Jenah leaves little to be desired in one of her sexiest bikinis to date.

In the gorgeous new shot, Yamamoto tags herself in Capri, Italy where she hangs out outside near a big, white hammock. The bombshell poses front and center in the shot while her amazing figure is on full display in a skimpy black bikini with white polka-dots. The sexy suit shows off ample amounts of cleavage as it features a slit in the middle, leaving little to be desired.

The string bottoms are just as hot as the top and they showcase the model’s long and lean legs. The brunette beauty wears her long, dark tresses down and curled and appears to be makeup-free in the post. Her tatted-up arms are also on display in the photo and since it went live, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 29,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments.

While most fans took to the post to gush over the model’s flawless figure, countless others raved over the sexy bikini. A few others simply commented on the post to let Jenah know that they’re big fans of hers.

“Call somebody Police! She stole my heart,” one follower commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

“Very lucky man (or gal I suppose?!) who gets to lie with that!!,” another chimed in with a flame emoji.

“Love the bikini!,” another gushed with a pink heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Jenah is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans on social media. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the model posed almost nude in another stunning shot. One of the photos in the series showed the social media sensation sitting on a large rock and striking a sexy pose.

The brunette bombshell strategically placed one of her legs on the side of the rock and the other just in front of her. Her toned and tanned stems were on full display in the image — as well as just a little hint of the string of her bikini. The model went totally naked on top, covering her chest with one hand and placing the other hand on the brim of her hat so it doesn’t fly off.

That post racked up over 43,000 likes and 270-plus comments from her fans.