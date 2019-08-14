Erin Willerton Gives Fans An Eyeful In Low-Cut Corset

Erin Willerton’s latest Instagram update had her looking glamorous and sexy.

In the photo’s caption, Willerton said the snap was a behind the scene snap from a recent photo session. Her face was flawlessly made up with dark brows, a natural shade on her eyes, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model sat at a dressing table wearing a low-cut white corset that showed plenty of cleavage and highlighted her slim waistline. She wore her hair down behind her shoulders to show off her flawless skin. The beauty also wore body highlighters that gave her bronzed skin a healthy glow.

The model’s fans loved the snap.

“Girl you took all the glow,” one follower wrote.

“That’s pretty spectacular!!” another said.

One admirer told Willerton that she was “ravishingly gorgeous,” and another said she was “beautifully stunning.”

It was Willerton’s stunning looks that landed her in the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with the magazine, she said that becoming a finalist for the magazine had changed her life in so many ways. Beside the modeling opportunities it has opened up for her, she said making the cut also helped boost her confidence.

She certainly looked confident in the photo.

When speaking with Sports Illustrated, Willerton said that becoming a finalist helped her realize what makes her happy, and it also “ignited a confidence that I had lost somewhere in my teen years.”

Willerton has had a busy year. Besides starring in the swimsuit issue, the beauty also graduated college with a degree in philosophy.

Loading...

When asked how what she had planned for the future, Willerton said that she would like to be a model and a philosopher, adding that there was a lack of women philosophers teaching at universities and writing scholarly papers.

“There’s much to say epistemically about what some people expect models to have to say in the world of philosophy, I would love to prove some of them wrong,” she said.

Willerton also said that being a swimsuit model brought her more followers, which was nice. She added that while social media provides more opportunities, it also has its drawbacks when it comes to criticism. However, she said she considered herself lucky to have as many followers as she does.

“This is so important to me, as I’d love to use my voice to spread positive messages to a multitude of people,” she said.