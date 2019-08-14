‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Responds To ‘Feminine’ Comments In The Best Way

Tyler Baltierra has been sharing his story with his wife Catelynn Lowell since they first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant a decade ago. Over the years, he has been open with his supporters and often answers their questions on social media. Recently, one follower mentioned that Tyler seemed “very comfortable” with his feminine side. Tyler responded to the comment in the best way.

“It has never bothered me. I was always told as a kid that I was ‘too feminine,’ but I was raised in a household as the only boy with my single mother & my older sister. I think I was blessed to be raised without the idea that I have to trade my sensitive emotions for masculinity,” Tyler commented on the Instagram post.

He shared a screenshot of the post to Twitter with his reply circled in red.

He continued, “I was raised by a very strong FEMININE woman & I am not ashamed of it at all!”

Immediately, fans voiced their support for Tyler’s response.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a baby together. Young and unprepared to care for a baby, they made the hard decision to place her up for adoption. The couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG, and cameras have been following them for the past decade.

On New Year’s Day 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Novalee. The couple married later that year. Last year, Catelynn announced that the couple was expecting another baby. The reality show star was open with the fact that the pregnancy was a shock, but the couple was excited nonetheless. In February, they welcomed their daughter Vaeda.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans have watched as Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship continued to get stronger after a brief trial separation. The couple took time apart to work on themselves in an effort to better work on their relationship. The two lived apart but saw each other daily. The two are living together again with their daughters.

Teen Mom OG is set to wrap up the current season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the season finale trailer shows Catelynn and Tyler driving away from a visit with the daughter they placed for adoption. The two also traveled to New York City to film the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will air after the regular season.