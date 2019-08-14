American UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Rocks Neon Cheetah Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brittney Palmer has been having the time of her life this summer as she continues to enjoy the gorgeous islands of the Mediterranean. Amid all the fun she is having, the American UFC girl carves out some time to share snippets from her sun-filled days with her Instagram fans, who are more than eager to follow along.

That is exactly what she did on Tuesday when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of racy snapshots of herself rocking a bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the photos, Palmer is rocking a colorful cheetah-print two-piece bathing suit that consists of a string triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the ring girl’s neck, putting her cleavage in full evidence.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, featuring the same pattern that consists of a cheetah block sandwiched by neon yellow on the left and neon pink on the right. The bottoms tie up on the sides, sitting high on her hips and low at the front, in a way that puts her toned abs on display. According to the tag Palmer included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is by Stitch x Seam.

Palmer completed her beach look with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses that help protect her eyes from the glaring Mediterranean sun of Mykonos, Greece, as the geotag she posted with her photos indicates. The model has her caramel hair down in large, loose waves that fly back with the wind.

In the first shot, Palmer is posing with one propped in front of the other and arms up by her hair, in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. In the second photo, the model is leaning against a wall with her head tilted back in a pose that showcases her pert derriere.

The post, which Palmer shared with her 1 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,500 likes and upwards of 240 comments in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model and ring girl took to the comments section to praise her sultry look, while gushing over her beauty.

“Having the best time of your life my friend,” one user wrote, adding two smiley faces at the end of the comment.

“Bikini looks amazing and you look amazing,” another fan chimed in.

“Woa.. Someone’s looking steaming hot,” a third fan raved.