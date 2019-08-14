‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, August 13: Beth Comes Home

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 13 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who brought her daughter home. She and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were emotional as they showed Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) her new home. They reminisced and talked about Hope’s pregnancy and how excited they were about the baby’s arrival. Liam and Hope agreed that it had been an incredible journey to finally hold her in their arms, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam could not get Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) off his mind. He was worried about her and Kelly (Zoe Pennington). He thought that Steffy had been very brave and that she would miss Beth. He also talked about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and how he had ruined their lives. Hope told Liam that she and Thomas did not make love on their honeymoon. Liam was relieved to find out that they did not consummate their marriage. Hope then admitted that she had always loved him,

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) knocked at the cabin door. Hope knelt and hugged the little boy. She thanked him for telling the truth and apologized for not believing him in the first place. Douglas was glad that Beth was home.

Blissful that her family is reunited, Hope confesses to Liam that she never stopped loving him. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fGOIN3str5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OIZIdnAUOW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 13, 2019

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was concerned about his daughter. He told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he should have stayed with Steffy. However, he was also happy for Hope and Liam and glad that they had their little girl back in their lives. When Douglas entered the room, they also expressed their gratitude toward him. Douglas told Ridge and Brooke that his father had been mean to him. He chose to tell the truth because his mother had taught him to always tell the truth. Brooke assured Douglas that no one would ever forget that he was responsible for bringing Beth home.

Loading...

Later, Ridge vented about the situation. He was upset that the authorities were still searching for Reese. He also apologized to Brooke. She had warned him about Thomas but he chose not to listen to her advice. Brooke thought that they should enjoy the evening and celebrate the fact that Beth was back where she belonged.

Brooke went to fetch Douglas from the cabin. Alone, Hope rocked Beth and looked at the ultrasound photo. Liam seemed content as he knelt next to his family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.