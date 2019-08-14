Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Discuss Education, Jobs & Police Brutality In New Video

The president and the rapper teamed up last month to record a video about a variety of topics at a nail salon in Detroit.

Cardi B is continuing her recent foray into politics as she gets set to release a new video with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who the New York rapper has supported in his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

In a video posted to Sanders’ official Twitter account, the two prepare to discuss politics in a video scheduled to be released Thursday.

In the spliced preview clip released Wednesday, Cardi B seems to suggest that the nail salon chit-chat between the Vermont senator and New York rapper will range in topics that include education, jobs, wages, and police brutality.

In a clip posted to Cardi B’s Instagram on Tuesday, the unexpected duo previewed their conversation and the rapper asks the presidential hopeful about making ends meet.

“Me, as a New Yorker – not now – but, you know, when I was not famous, I felt like no matter how many jobs I get I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” Cardi B said. “I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

“That is an excellent question,” Sanders responded before explaining how the issue the rapper from the Bronx faced before fame was common in the United States.

“Right now we have tens of millions of people making what I call starvation wages,” Sanders told Cardi B. “How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can’t.”

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders meet to discuss wages, unions and jobs. https://t.co/m1qOycZ95G pic.twitter.com/zW8vQWyato — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2019

According to NBC News, the rapper, whose real name is Becalis Almanzar, recorded the video with Sanders sometime late last month after asking her social media followers what questions they had for the presidential candidate.

The video was filmed in a nail salon in Detroit, Michigan owned by two black women, per the NBC News report.

Almanzar announced her support for Sanders’ candidacy in April of this year on a red carpet interview. According to Refinery29, the 26-year-old recording artist had initially been reluctant to make an endorsement, though in 2016 she had directed her Twitter followers to vote for Bernie. A exchange in 2018 between the two, in which the rapper mentioned social security, went viral on Twitter after Sanders responded.

“Cardi B is right,” Sanders said in the would-be viral tweet about Social Security.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a concert that Cardi B was scheduled to perform last month in Indianapolis, Indiana had to be cancelled following a security threat. The concert cancellation was coincidentally timed with the rapper’s support of Sanders.