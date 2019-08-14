Brody Jenner’s Mom, Linda Thompson, Reportedly Throws Shade At Kaitlynn Carter On Instagram

Brody Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, is reportedly making it clear that her full support is with her son amid his breakup with Kaitlynn Carter.

Days after Carter was seen making out with Miley Cyrus during their trip in Italy, Thompson is reportedly sounding off on the ordeal. HollywoodLife reports that while Thompson hasn’t publicly addressed the situation between Carter and Cyrus, the songwriter has been using her social media platforms to express her feelings. Thompson posted a quote from the 14th Dalai Lama that read, “silence is sometimes the best answer,” on Tuesday, August 13.

Shortly after her post, Thompson received tons of comments from Instagram users who have been following Jenner and Carter’s split. She reportedly liked a few of the comments, including one that not only addressed Carter and Cyrus, but also the “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“Speechless is right! When you are married to Brody or Liam, I mean some of the best looking guys on this planet. What the heck?!” one follower wrote about the kiss.

Another commenter also replied to an Instagram user who wasn’t sure why the news of Cyrus and Carter’s kiss made headlines. The user reportedly wrote that the situation was “disrespectful” to Jenner’s family, which Thompson also liked. Thompson liked another comment where a user claimed the mother of two’s heart must be hurting during the couple’s split.

Jenner and Carter announced their divorce on Friday, August 2. The couple decided to end their marriage after tying the knot in June 2018 in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia, per The Inquisitr. While Thompson and Carter were close during Jenner’s relationship, the actress is seemingly more concerned over how her son is handling things. HL reports that Thompson has been doing as much as she can to support her son as he deals with his relationship ending.

“Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything,” a source told the outlet. “Linda only wants the best for Brody and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing.”

Jenner has also been leaning on friends like Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado. The Inquisitr previously shared that Lee and Delgado were the ones that introduced Jenner to his current rumored fling, Josie Canseco. Since ending his relationship with Carter, he and Canseco are reportedly getting closer, though neither of them has confirmed their relationship.