‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Is ‘Absolutely’ Doing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Fall Says Reality Steve

Fans are getting antsy for solid Dancing with the Stars spoilers for Season 28 coming this fall. Some sort of announcement is supposed to be coming via Good Morning America on August 21, but in the meantime, spoiler king Reality Steve is doubling down on his sense that Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette will be one of the new DWTS celebrities.

Reality Steve has been saying this for a while now, but he addressed it again via his latest blog post. As The Bachelorette fans know, Hannah moved to Los Angeles as her season wrapped up and she doesn’t seem to have any other solid commitments at the moment. Of course, she can’t say anything about doing DWTS yet. However, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see her cast.

As Reality Steve noted, he doesn’t know anything official in terms of Hannah doing Dancing with the Stars. However, he remains confident that she’s going to be announced as a contestant soon.

“I’m here to tell you that Hannah is absolutely gonna be on DWTS this year. That should surprise no one. She’s the most popular female contestant in the history of this franchise if we’re going off IG followers. She’s off one of the more successful seasons they’ve ever had, and let’s be honest, it seems like Hannah and her personality are made for DWTS.”

As Dancing with the Stars fans know, there have been several leads from The Bachelor added to various seasons of DWTS over the years. Not only that, but The Bachelorette castoff and fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise contestant “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile joined the show last fall. However, it’s been virtually unheard of for The Bachelorette leads to have the opportunity.

If indeed Hannah ends up doing Dancing with the Stars, fans cannot help but wonder which pro she would be paired with for Season 28. It probably wouldn’t come as a surprise at all if the producers chose someone single so there could be a big showmance push. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that there are that many single male pros available right now.

Loading...

PureDWTS shared some speculation on this front. They suggested that perhaps Alan Bersten, who is seemingly single, or Artem Chigvintsev, could be likely partners. Artem is currently dating Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, so there wouldn’t be a showmance developing there. Alan did have something of a showmance last year with his partner, Instagram model Alexis Ren, but DWTS fans didn’t necessarily buy into that one too much.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, it seems likely that Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Gleb Savchenko will be Season 28 pros too, but it’s worth noting they are all married. There’s also Keo Motsepe and Brandon Armstrong, who seem single, and the buzz is that some new pros are coming too.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars begins in mid-September and the pairs should start their rehearsals soon. Fans should learn soon whether The Bachelorette Hannah Brown is hitting the dance floor, and if she is, who her pro partner will be.