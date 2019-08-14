Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In Revealing Sheer Lingerie

In a new promotional post, Australian model Madi Edwards, 24, thrilled her nearly 700,000 followers in a revealing, sheer bra and panties set on Instagram.

In the old school style selfie, Edwards positioned her phone in front of her face and snapped a picture of herself in the mirror. Positioned in front of a sink and next to a soaking tub, the model put her enviable curves on display in a sheer, lacy, white bra that featured a tiny bow in the middle and a sheer g-string panty. Her blonde hair flowed down around her shoulders and over her chest. Prominently displayed in the bathroom selfie was Bali Body gradual tan. Given the state of Edwards’s even-toned, sunkissed skin, it looks like the model may use the product herself. Bali Body responded in the comments with several hands up emojis.

The model’s followers quickly pressed the like button with nearly 25,000 likes in only a few hours on the popular social media platform.

“Love the lingerie set where is it from!” asked one fan.

So far, Edwards has not replied with the brand of lingerie she wore in the sultry shot, but that has not stopped fans from appreciating her entire look for the new gradual tanning lotion.

“You look amazing,” another follower replied along with three fire emojis.

Of course, some of the model’s followers lamented the fact that she hid her face behind the phone in the shot. Some felt that her best asset was missing from the photo.

“The most beautiful thing you hid,” one fan wrote about the model’s covered up face.

Earlier in the day, Edwards got an eyelash extension refresh at Tropic & Co Beauty, which she posted about on her Instagram Story. The model admitted that she was obsessed with the lashes, and then she declared them the best lashes in Brisbane, Australia. After her new lashes, Edwards spent some time playing with a gorgeous white dog.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, over the weekend, the model spent time enjoying cocktails out in the sun wearing a sundress and gorgeous Gucci sunglasses.

In her six years of working, the model’s credits include Windsor Smith, Billabong, Universal, Sunseeker, and City Beach. Edwards also appeared in Australian Vogue.

Last month, Edwards also promoted Bali Body in a lacy peach lingerie set standing in front of a different mirror in a different bathroom. The brand replied to her post with “babe,” and her followers also appreciated the look.