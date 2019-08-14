Kylie Jenner Reportedly Looking To Buy Her Own Private Island

Kylie Jenner is reportedly looking to take her real estate collection to a whole new level. As fans know, Jenner was recently named a billionaire by Forbes mostly thanks to the insane popularity of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The company with lip kits before branching out to a full-blown cosmetics line that includes pallets, eyeliner, lipstick, and more. Due to the overwhelming popularity of her cosmetics line, she recently launched Kylie Skin which has also been doing incredibly well.

And with all of this cash in the bank, Kylie is reportedly looking to make another mega real estate deal. According to a new report from Radar Online, Jenner is shopping around for her own private island. The lipkit mogul regularly makes trips to Turks and Caicos and it’s easy to tell that she loves tropical settings so this news should not come as a huge shock to her fans.

“She’s looking at locations in the South Pacific,” an insider shared, dishing that Jenner has been shopping around for a while now since she knows she can afford it.

“She knows that people like Jay-Z and Beyonce already have their private islands, so naturally Kylie wants one of her own.”

The same insider goes on to share that Jenner is willing to drop tens of millions of dollars on the private island and she is sparing no expense when it comes to her dream of owning her own little piece of paradise. And luckily for the 22-year-old, she already has her own private jet that can fly her to the island whenever she wants.

As The Inquisitr shared last year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced the cover of the August issue of Forbes Magazine and at the time, she was on pace to outrun Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and become the youngest self-made billionaire all thanks to her wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics line.

According to the Forbes piece, Kylie had already amassed a net worth of $900 million, most of which comes from her lip kit sales. In 2017 alone, the cosmetics line did $330 million in sales and in its lifetime, the cosmetics company has done over $630 million in sales. At the time, Forbes valued the business at $800 million and Jenner was on pace to break the billion-dollar mark any day now. She also owns 100 percent of the business herself.

Then, this past March, Forbes went a step further, naming her the “youngest” self-made billionaire ever with an estimated fortune of $1 billion. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg did not hit the billion dollar mark until he was 23-years-old. Pretty impressive.