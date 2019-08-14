‘Pump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Undergoes Procedure And Debuts New Jawline, Before And After Photos Shared

See a new photo of the reality star.

Ariana Madix has transformed her neck and jawline ahead of the upcoming return of Vanderpump Rules.

After saying in November that she “[doesn’t] have a jawline,” the reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender visited a plastic surgeon in hopes of finding a permanent solution for her facial insecurity.

On August 14, Bravo TV’s The Lookbook spoke to Madix’s doctor, Dr. Gregory Mueller, who revealed that he used a technique called Ellevate to achieve the look Madix was hoping for in just one hour’s time. As the outlet explained, Dr. Mueller actually created the technique himself in an effort to help his patients slow down the process of aging without having to deal with any required downtime.

“[It’s] a great procedure for patients that are wanting to be preventative, and/or not ready to completely go under the knife,” Dr. Mueller explained, adding that it is “the perfect way to restore a youthful appearance and shape” or “to improve a less-desired, genetically inherited neck.”

According to the report, Ellevate costs patients anywhere from $8,000 to $13,000, depending on the needs of each patient. As the doctor explained, everyone is in a different place when it comes to the aging process and because of that, some may be concerned about different areas than others.

While Madix has not shared any before and after photos on her own social media pages, her stunning images were posted on Ellevate’s Instagram page last week.

As fans may have heard, Madix’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Brittany Cartwright, was also insecure about her own jawline and several months ago, she chose Kybella, which uses injectables to better define the area.

A short time after Cartwright underwent the procedure, her doctor’s Instagram account shared before and after photos of her and explained that she had two separate sessions to get rid of her double-chin.

The post also said, via Bravo TV’s The Lookbook, that “the active ingredient in Kybella mimics the naturally occurring deoxycholic acid molecules in the body, which aid in breakdown and absorption of dietary fat,” and noted that “…once destroyed, these cells can no longer store or accumulate fat!”

The outlet also revealed that each vial of Kybella costs between $1,500 and $4,500 and for two sessions, patients will typically spend around $3,000.

Because Kybella consists of injections, patients will have to have the procedure done two or three times.

Madix, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.