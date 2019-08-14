Yanet Garcia Stretches In Curve-Hugging Workout Gear While Flaunting Her Famed Booty

Yanet Garcia has been on a workout kick lately, frequently taking to popular social media site Instagram to get her followers’ pulses racing with skin-tight workout outfits and impressive video clips showing off her moves in the gym.

On Tuesday, the Mexican weathercaster took to the photo-sharing site to delight her followers with a shot from behind as she stretched her quad muscles. The model is featured outside leaning against a wall in front of her with one hand as she holds her left foot in her other hand and pulls it back into the stretch. The stretch combined with her skin-tight black yoga pants show off her gym-honed booty and sculpted leg muscles. She also wears a black sports bra that teases her busty chest and exposes a glimpse of her toned tummy.

The 28-year-old combined the outfit with gray Nike sneakers and her long brown hair pulled back into a low ponytail. Facing the front, she keeps her face hidden from the view of the camera as she poses.

In the caption of the post, Yanet writes an inspirational message to her followers, originally in Spanish, telling them to fall in love with the process and the results will come. She ends the caption with the words “don’t give up” written in all caps.

The model’s 11 million followers filled the comments section with compliments in addition to several emoji icons, including fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji. As with most of her photos, the weathercaster’s followers were quick to compliment her ample backside and express how envious they were of her figure.

“What a beautiful figure you have,” one Instagram user wrote.

“A true queen,” another follower commented.

“My inspiration to give the gym my everything,” yet another social media user posted.

In addition to posting sexy workout photos, the model often posts photos with her boyfriend Lewis Howes. According to his Instagram page, Lewis defines himself as a pro athlete, entrepreneur, and New York Times bestselling author.

According to The Inquisitr, Yanet introduced the world to her new boyfriend back in early June by posting a photo of the two taken on set of the weather network she works for.

In the photo, the two gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes as they pose with their heads touching. In the caption of the post, Yanet writes that “God’s plans are perfect,” going on to express how happy she is to be with Lewis and how much she loves him.