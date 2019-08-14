Carrie Underwood Breaks The Internet In See-Through & Sequin White Dress

Carrie Underwood’s latest look is breaking the internet.

The Cry Pretty singer performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry last night, with a photo from the event landing on the star’s Instagram. A heartfelt caption from Carrie made it clear that singing alongside country star Bryan White was a dream come true for her, but a quick look at the picture’s comments section suggests that Carrie’s dress stole the show.

The photo showed Carrie shot full length and on stage. The 36-year-old could not have looked more elegant in a white, floor-length and sequin-beaded gown that seemed to have wrapped up glam and fairytale all at once. Carrie’s dress bore zig-zag and ruffled designs amid sheer paneling, with the blonde’s killer legs and strong arms on display. Carrie herself appeared radiant and beautifully made up. Her glowing complexion appeared to have accentuated with discreet pink blush and rosy-pink lip cosmetics, although the finish was far from overdone. The star wore her trademark blonde tresses down, with the camera snapping Carrie’s heartwarming smile.

The update racked up likes in no time: over 121,000 had been clocked within 11 hours of Carrie’ post going live. The same time frame brought over 1,050 fans into the comments section. Carrie’s singing buddy was definitely mentioned, but it looks like her killer style has been noticed.

“Loved him too!! How cool can we talk about your dress? You look gorgeous, friend!” one fan wrote.

“That dress hot momma!” another exclaimed.

“I am obsessed with that dress!” was another comment.

Rocking full eveningwear is something this singer will do, but her trademark style comes low-frills. The singer flies the flag for living in jeans and cute tees, with many photos on Carrie’s Instagram seeing her in denim. Given that Carrie also has her own athleisurewear line, it’s also commonplace to see the singer clad in stylish leggings and tanks. Calia by Carrie is quickly proving popular amid the star’s fans – given that the singer’s post-baby body is a hot topic, it’s of little surprise why her workout merch is flying off shelves.

Carrie has made major headlines this year. January saw the singer welcome her second son Jacob. Together with husband Mike Fisher, Carrie is now a parent to two sons, with Jacob joining older son Isaiah. The family of four seems a happy one, although Carrie herself has gone through immense pain. Earlier this year, the star opened up about the three miscarriages she had suffered in the space of two years prior to Jacob’s arrival.

Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.