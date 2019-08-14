Dutch Bombshell Romee Strijd Wows In Purple Bikini

Romee Strijd is showing off her impressive figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Dutch bombshell sent temperatures soaring with a new addition to her account on the social media platform that is certainly not one to miss. The upload contained a total of four sizzling snaps of the 24-year-old enjoying a day by her rooftop pool in Spain while sporting some seriously skimpy swimwear that undoubtedly wowed her 5.6 million followers.

The upload kicked off with a close-up shot of the Victoria’s Secret Angel showing off her famous curves and itty-bitty bikini, looking effortlessly chic as she stared down the camera through her trendy, round sunglasses. Her purple two-piece had a balconette-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. It flashed an insane amount of cleavage and her bare decolletage. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set left her curvaceous lower half nearly completely exposed. Like the top, the piece boasted a ribbed texture to add some depth to her ensemble and left her toned legs and curves very much within eyesight — something her fans certainly seemed to appreciate. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs, which she often shows off down the runway.

A swipe to the second slide provided what appeared to be a candid shot of Romee walking across the roof. The positioning of her body offered a glimpse at her sexy swimwear at a different angle, revealing the dangerously cheeky nature of her purple bikini bottoms that left her curvy booty almost completely bare.

The third and fourth photos revealed that the model added on a pair of sheer white pants to her look, as well as a bit of bling. She sported a pearl choker necklace. A longer necklace fell down her bare chest with its pendant falling right in the middle of her bosom to draw even more attention to the exposed area.

It wasn’t long before fans of the blonde beauty began showering her new upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped well over 130,000 times after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping look.

“My fave angel,” one person wrote.

Another said that Romee’s bikini body was her “motivation to go to the gym.”

“Wow you look amazing,” commented a third.

Romee is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her in Turks and Caicos posing with her back to the camera in an even tinier bikini than the set she rocked today. This one also drove her fans absolutely wild.