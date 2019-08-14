Brandon Lee Reveals He’s Not Shaving For A Month After Mom Pamela Anderson Rips His Facial Hair On ‘The Hills’

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star reveals some interesting news on Instagram.

Brandon Thomas Lee had an entertaining visit from his famous mom, Pamela Anderson, on The Hills: New Beginnings. During a cameo on the MTV reality show, the former Baywatch star went into total mom mode as she asked her son if he just doesn’t “shave anymore.”

Brandon later told viewers that his mom is a stickler with everything, according to Decider.

“My mom is like my best friend, but she is such a stickler for like, everything. I remember one time I wasn’t tan because I hadn’t been going to the beach or whatever, and she was like, ‘You look like a sock.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me right now?'”

Now, days after Anderson seemingly dissed her son’s mustache and chin fuzz, Brandon has revealed that he won’t be touching his hair or face at all for the next few weeks. The Hills star made the announcement on Instagram, in a post in which he teased that he is not “allowed” to touch his hair or face for a full month.

Fans reaction was positive, as Brandon’s followers wrote that they are “stoked” to see his future overgrown look.

“Getting your tan on so you don’t look like a sock,” one fan wrote, while another added. “Your mom is still the best.”

Of course, it’s unlikely that Brandon is growing out his locks and facial hair to be rebellious against his mom. The 23-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and rock star Tommy Lee is a working actor, so his new look is likely for a film or TV role. According to IMDB, Brandon currently has a lead role in the BET series Tales alongside his ex, Bella Thorne.

As for Pamela Anderson, fans have seen her twice so far on The Hills: New Beginnings, where she stole the show both times. On the premiere of the MTV spinoff, the blonde beauty famously saged her son’s house and crotch to bring him good luck. On the most recent episode of the show, the actress met Brandon for lunch, where they talked facial hair, girlfriends, and Pam’s quickie marriage to Tommy Lee after only knowing him for four days.

“For now, it’s just that scene, a lunch,” an insider told Page Six of Anderson’s future cameos on The Hills. But the source added “you never know” if Brandon Lee’s mom would be open to filming more scenes for the MTV reality show, which has just been renewed for a second season.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.