Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Yellow Bikini For Sultry New Pic

Natasha Oakley continues to enjoy her Greek adventure, following several weeks of touring the various Mediterranean countries, from Italy to Spain and now Greece. Unsurprisingly — and to the delight of her millions of fans — the Australian bombshell has kept her Instagram feed alight with sizzling pics of herself in a myriad of bikinis in gorgeous beaches that keep getting more and more stunning.

On Wednesday, the model took to the popular social media platform once more to share a couple photos of herself rocking a “mango bikini” from her Monday Swimwear collection, a brand she launched back in 2014 along with her business partner and friend, Devin Brugman. In the first snapshot, the 29-year-old stunner stood in front of incredibly turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea, which wash the coast of the island of Kythira, as the geotag Oakley shared with her post indicated.

The model rocked a deep yellow two-piece bathing suit, which consisted of an underwire top with spaghetti straps that went over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunged into her chest, showcasing her cleavage. Oakley teamed her top with a pair of matching mango-colored bottoms, which sat just above her bellybutton while its high-cut legs came up to her hips, helping accentuate the curves of her lower body, while also leaving her toned upper abs on display.

Oakley accessorized her look with an off-white coverup that reached down to her calves, which she wore open at the front and off one shoulder. In addition, she held a light-brown crochet bag on her arm, completing her look with a pair of shades to help protect her eyes from the sun. In the second photo, Oakley was in the same spot, but this time she was down on the concrete ground, using her coverup to sit on.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 15,500 likes and upwards of 100 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Bronte native took to the comments section to gush over her beach look and to express their admiration for the model.

“OMG you actual dream!! I loooove this bikini [bright sun emoji] Exactly what I’m looking for,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“Like everything about this pic is just,” another fan chimed in, following the message with a series of lightning emoji.