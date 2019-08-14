Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Sexy Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Once again, Larsa Pippen is proving that her body is nothing short of perfect.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Larsa regularly puts on a sexy display for fans in a number of NSFW ensembles ranging from bikinis to lingerie and everything else in between. In the most recent image that was shared with her army of 1.8 million-plus fans, the mother of four sizzles in a skimpy, black dress.

In the gorgeous shot, the beauty stands in a hallway with a sleek tile floor and a large doorway at her back. The 45-year-old looks absolutely amazing in a curve-hugging black dress that showcases her killer figure, leaving little to be desired. The sexy dress plunges low into Larsa’s chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for her loyal Instagram fans. The dress hugs Larsa around the waist and features a sexy, thigh-high slit that shows off her toned and tanned legs.

Pippen accessorizes the look with a pair of black-and-white heels, exposing her bubblegum pink pedicure to the camera. She also can be seen holding a black clutch that matches her dress and a thin silver necklace. She wears her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail and appears to have on a little bit of makeup, including eyeliner and mascara.

So far, the post has garnered a lot of attention from Larsa’s army of followers, amassing over 20,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Larsa know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved about her picture-perfect figure. A few others simply had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful!” one follower gushed over the photo.

“You are such a beautiful woman Larsa,” another Instagram user raved.

“Love the dress it’s really nice and your [sic] beautiful too,” another commented with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Pippen wasn’t just given her flawless figure — she’s earned it. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the brunette bombshell gave viewers a little glimpse into her intense workout session, which she called a “lifestyle.” In the sexy post that was shared with her loyal fans, the stunner shared not one but two videos of herself partaking in a sweat session.

One of the videos started off on Pippen’s legs, which were clad in skintight and ripped leggings that accentuated her toned legs. For the all-black look, Pippen also donned a pair of Nike sneakers. As the camera panned up, fans were treated to a great view of her taut and tan tummy and a tiny sports bra with the ALO logo. She then went on to show fans a few different workouts. It’s safe to say that even when she’s working out, Larsa still looks amazing.