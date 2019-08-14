Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Red Bikini On The Beach

Gizele Oliveira is no stranger to showing some skin on social media, and did just that this week with a steamy new upload that has proven to be hard to ignore.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Brazilian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to share yet another vacation snap with her 1.2 million followers, and they are going absolutely wild for it. The snap caught the 26-year-old striking a pose on the beach with her hip popped out to the side, and the gorgeous sand and palm trees providing a picturesque, tropical background behind her. Of course, a day on the beach calls for the perfect swimwear attire, and Gizele’s certainly did not disappoint.

The Victoria’s Secret model sent pulses racing as she basked in the sun wearing nothing more than a skimpy red bikini from the brand Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. Gizele’s balconette-style bikini top was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill over its tiny cups, leaving her bronzed decolletage bare and an insane amount of cleavage very much within eyesight. As for the lower half of the set, the babe’s bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top, but her followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. The matching red number was designed with a dangerously high-cut that left her long, toned legs and famous curves very much exposed, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and impressive abs.

Gizele added some edge to her barely-there look with a double stack of choker necklaces, as well as a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade herself from the glistening sun. Her dark hair was worn down in beachy waves that slightly blew in the breeze around her, perfectly framing her face that was done up with a minimal make up look that let her striking natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the brunette beauty began showering her latest post with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has racked up nearly 15,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Gizele was a “goddess.”

“Gizele u r the most beautiful woman in the universe,” commented a third.

Loading...

This is hardly the first time that the model has shown off her famous curves on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Gizele recently indulged her fans in an eye-popping triple Insta-update that included three snaps of her laying on the beach in a minuscule pink bikini — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.