Missouri Police Officer Has Hilarious Response When Someone Texts The Wrong Number About Getting High

'Pretty sure we didn’t get high together,' the cop wrote back, along with a picture of his badge.

A Missouri police department shared a hilarious story about a text-message exchange gone horribly wrong, which included one user mentioning getting high and the other user, a police officer, texting a picture of his badge, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

As everyone who has ever used texting will tell you, sending a text to the wrong number, or receiving a text from a number you don’t recognize, is par for the course with this technology. 99 times out of 100, the situation is resolved by a “Who is this?”, and admission that a wrong number was involved, an apology, and both parties moving on with their days.

But in a case out of Missouri, it appears that a text-message foul-up went wrong in the worst possible way.

A user, whose name has not been revealed, and who will be referred to as “Red” for the remainder of this article and with feminine pronouns for simplicity’s sake, sent a message to what she thought was the right number. Specifically, Red invited the recipient to a game. The recipient wrote back, “I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number. :(”

Red texted back, insisting she had the right number, and said they went to “the game together.” After another exchange, Red, still not getting the point, said that she and the recipient got high together. The recipient texted back, “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together,” along with a selfie of himself — a Winfield, Missouri police officer — holding his badge.

Loading...

The cop, keeping a good sense of humor about it, texted back that he would still like to go to the game, and asked when he was going to be picked up. Red finally conceded defeat and wrote back, “Wrong number.”

Now, a couple of points: First, although there are 11 states where recreational marijuana use is legal, Missouri is not one of them. Second, texting about having gotten high in the past isn’t a crime, in Missouri or anywhere else in the U.S., so Red shouldn’t fear having a follow-up visit from Winfield cops.

Other criminals, however, have been done in by their own cell phones. For example, as ABC News reported in April, two alleged would-be burglars “butt-dialed” 911 while they were in the midst of their crime. The 911 operator and Houston police were able to identify the source of the call and connect it to a burglary in progress, and arrested the two alleged thieves.