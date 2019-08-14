Elsa Hosk Shows Off Long, Lean Legs & Toned Abs In Barely-There White Bikini

Elsa Hosk is embracing her natural curls during her time in Sicily, Italy this week by showing them off on Instagram. On Wednesday morning, the 30-year-old model took to the social media site to share two photos of herself rocking messy curls on top of a bikini-clad body.

The photos on Hosk’s Instagram feed showed the Swede posing barefoot in front of a building in the Italian region. She looked breathtaking in a low-cut, white bikini top or bra with cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest, as well as matching white bikini bottoms with a high cut at her hips and a curve under her tummy, putting her toned stomach on full display.

Hosk accessorized the look with dark sunglasses and a dainty necklace. In addition, in the second photo, she added a gold chain around her waist. Her shoulder-length, blonde hair fell in unruly yet beautiful curls.

In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared to be walking down the street. With one foot in front of the other and her back foot pointed, Hosk’s lean legs looked never-ending. The second photo showed the model standing against the building and curving her body in a way that brought out her abs even more.

The photo garnered over 64,000 likes in just 45 minutes. In the comments, fans and fellow models gushed over Hosk’s natural hair — and natural body.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Gizele Oliveira and model Jacquelyn Jablonski both complimented Hosk’s curls, while model Chelsey Weimar said, “You you you” with a heart eye emoji and a green heart.

“Whoever is taking your photos is doing a great f***ing job,” one fan wrote.

“You are so f***ing beautiful!” another added.

Others called Hosk “perfection,” “princess” and “body goals.”

Loading...

In addition to housing some stylish everyday looks, Hosk’s Instagram feed is filled with similarly stunning bikini photos. Just one day earlier, the Angel shared another double update of herself posing on a big outdoor bed in a teeny-tiny, pink bikini. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hosk’s abs and legs were a focal point once more as she sat on her knees with an arm up in one photo and rested on her elbows against the back of the bed in the second photo.

That post garnered over 141,000 likes. Many fans and friends left emoji in the comments to express their admiration, while others were able to muster up a few words.

“How are you real?” one fan asked with a heart eye emoji, likely putting everyone’s thoughts into words.