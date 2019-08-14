Teens Are Being Hospitalized After Sustaining Lung Damage From Excessive Vaping

An 18-year-old college student suffered a collapsed lung after heavy use of the juul.

The number of teens and young adults that are getting hooked on nicotine by vaping at a young age is continuing to increase. Popular e-cigarette companies like Juul continue to flourish, despite the FDA’s attempts to restrict their sales. As a result, teens have recently been winding up in the hospital because of this unhealthy habit. They are sustaining serious lung damage that you typically wouldn’t see in a patient before the age of 50-years-old. Doctors are shocked by the extent of the damage they are seeing and the apparent epidemic that this is turning into, according to CBS News.

When devices like the juul first came out, there was a lot of misinformation about what exactly was in the pods and whether or not they were safe. The truth is that although these products don’t contain tar or some of the other extremely dangerous chemicals that would be found in traditional cigarettes, they are hardly healthy for you. Each pod contains the amount of around one whole pack of traditional cigarettes. Nicotine not only stunts brain development, but can cause cardiovascular issues as well. Not to mention, we still don’t know much about the other chemicals in the pods and thus have no way of knowing how they will affect the body years down the road.

Dr. Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research, gave her take on the risk of vaping upon society.

“It’s mind-boggling. The vast majority of people who smoke started as children or as young teens, and yet you don’t hear about people getting lung cancer until their 40s, 50s, 60s. Think about that compared to what’s happening to these kids now. I’ve never heard of a smoker ending up in the hospital in their teens.”

Tobacco companies like Juul say vaping is a safe alternative to cigarettes. When e-cigarettes cause a teenager's lung to collapse, I think it's safe to say it's all a Big Tobacco lie. #INLegis https://t.co/KtNU5O3qcx — Tobacco Free Indiana (@TobaccoFreeIN) August 9, 2019

Chance Ammirata is a college freshmen from Florida. For around a year, he would vape one juul pod every two days until his lung collapsed. Although he survived the ordeal, he is still dealing with the consequences of his former addiction. He’s also helping other people quit for good by starting petitions for change and sharing his experience online.

Ammirata shared photos of black dots on his lungs because of the vaping and urged others to take this epidemic seriously.