Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed Again, Disables Social Media Comments After She Is Slammed For Stroller Pic

Jessica Simpson is being mom-shamed yet again, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reports that the mom of three was slammed for a picture of her almost 5-month-old daughter Birdie sitting in a stroller that she posted to Instagram.

Commenters slammed the singer for not properly securing the little girl in what many assumed to be a car seat.

“That hard buckle should be on her sternum instead of her belly to be optimally effective and not cause more harm if a car accident would happen (God forbid!),” one user wrote.

Others pointed out that the straps would not provide “correct support.”

Jessica herself didn’t respond to the negative comments, but other users chimed in supporting the singer.

“Well maybe you should look again and see it’s a stroller instead of mom shaming,” one user commented.

Rather than clap back herself, Us Weekly points out that there haven’t been any more comments on the photo since Sunday, which suggests Jessica simply turned off commenting on the photo so that there wouldn’t be any more negative comments or arguing. The photo remains posted on the singer’s Instagram page. While users can’t comment on it, they can see how adorable the singer’s youngest child is, wearing a pink headband sitting in the stroller.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Jessica Simpson has been mom-shamed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom of three was mom-shamed for allowing her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell to dye the ends of her hair. Jessica posted a photo to Instagram showing her daughter’s dyed hair and mentioned that the look was “inspired by The Descendants.”

While Jessica came under fire for the picture, she gained support from singer Pink in the most epic way. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pink took to social media to share a photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Willow, getting her hair dyed.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” Pink wrote on Instagram.

With the caption, she shared a photo of her daughter getting her hair dyed. Alongside that photo, she shared a photo of the end result which showed the 8-year-old with blue hair.

Jessica Simpson hasn’t added any new photos since her weekend posting of Birdie in the stroller. Even though she faces some negative comments, fans love her updates and love that the singer is open with them and shares updates on her life.