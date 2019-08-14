Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Snap

Another day, another attention-grabbing photo from Anastasiya Kvitko.

On Wednesday, the Russian bombshell updated her Instagram account with a sultry shot that dropped jaws and sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, the brunette beauty was sitting in what appeared to be a Gothic-style white lion throne chair with a black cushion. But it was what Kvitko wore that captured the spotlight. The stunner wore a dominatrix-inspired ensemble that featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist. Thin straps of shimmery fabric barely covered Kvitko’s breasts, revealing her voluptuous chest. The one-piece was extremely high-cut, giving viewers a nice shot of Kvitko’s world-famous hips. The model also wore a pair of thigh-high black boots to complete the look. Around her neck appeared to be a choker of diamonds. With her makeup flawlessly applied, the brunette looked stunning. Kvitko’s hair was down as she gazed off to the side with her hands on her breasts.

The post was an instant hit. Within an hour of going live it raked in over 36,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Many fans were apparently speechless, and left only heart and fire emoji in their comments. Others were quick to point out how much they like the sexy snap.

“Damn it girl you so fine,” one follower wrote.

“I love this look!! Please pose some more with the outfit,” said another.

Other admirers couldn’t help but profess their love for Kvitko.

“Gorgeous,” “beautiful” “queen” and “hot” were words that were used several times in the comments. One fan called Kvitko his “dream queen.”

“All Hail To The Gorgeous Goddess!!!!” one admirer said.

“my majesty,” another fan joked.

Kvitko linked to her stylist in the post, and it turns out he shared a video of the beauty modeling the same outfit a few days ago. In the clip, Kvitko strutted her stuff moving toward the camera while flipping her hair. She then turned and walked away from the camera, giving viewers a nice view of her booty in the thonged number. Needless to say, the video was about as big a hit as Kvitko’s snap.

The Russian beauty seems to know what her fans love to see. She has a whopping 10.1 million followers, and she appears to take delight in keeping them happy with racy photos that push the limit.

