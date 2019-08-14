Model Ashley Graham Announces Pregnancy In Adorable Video & Instagram Can’t Handle It

After nine years of marriage to husband, Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham has some incredibly good news to share with fans.

Earlier today, the supermodel took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video with her husband by her side, sharing some exciting news for her legion of followers. In the incredibly sweet video post, the couple stand together as they announce the news and both Justin and Ashley are grinning from ear to ear throughout the entire video.

Graham looks stunning in a tight green dress that shows off her growing baby bump. The model wears her long, dark tresses down and slightly waved while appearing to be makeup-free in the shot. She accessorizes the look with a number of necklaces while Ervin looks a little bit more casual in a white t-shirt and pants.

The video starts out with the pair trying to get a “better angle” for the video before they finally zoom out the camera and find the “perfect” shot that showcases Graham’s beautiful baby bump. The couple say “surprise” before they share a kiss with one another and you can just tell that the couple could not be more excited to expand their family. So far, Ashley’s sweet announcement has racked up a ton of traffic in less than an hour of going live, amassing 400,000 likes and upwards of 12,000 comments.

Of course, most fans were quick to chime in and wish the pair the best in the next chapter of their lives while countless others gushed over how stunning Ashley looks in the adorable video.

“Omg YES!!! So thrilled and excited for you all!!! Congratulations!!!,” one follower gushed.

“OMGGGG I COULD BE HAPPIER FOR YOU! Congrats!!!!,” another Instagram user wrote.

A few famous friends even chimed in on the post, including Katie Couric.

“MAZEL!!!! So happy for you both!”

And while Ashley’s post was pretty hard to top, Ervin also shared a few photos of the famous couple together on Instagram, including one of themselves holding up an ultrasound photo. To go along with the three images, he also penned a sweet caption to show his love for his leading lady.

Loading...

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it,” he wrote in the caption. “Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Like his wife’s post, Justin’s has earned him an insane amount of traffic and it’s safe to say that everyone is excited for this little baby to make it’s way into the world.