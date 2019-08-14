Brody Jenner Was Reportedly Well Aware That Kaitlynn Carter Dates Men & Women Long Before Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner reportedly wants the best for his ex Kaitlynn Carter and isn’t shocked by her choice in a new romantic partner.

Carter made headlines on Saturday, August 10 when she and Miley Cyrus shared a public kiss on their girls trip to Italy. Hollywood Life reports that while many of Carter’s and Cyrus’ fans were shocked to see the women in a more intimate setting, Jenner wasn’t bothered at all. The DJ reportedly knew during their relationship that Carter had an attraction to women and doesn’t take issue with her expressing that.

“To Brody, it was no secret that Kaitlynn enjoyed both women and men,” a source reported to the outlet. “He felt Kaitlynn checked out of the marriage awhile ago and if Miley is what makes Kaitlynn happy, then he’s happy for her. He’s not surprised to see her move on, especially with a woman.”

In addition to Jenner not being surprised that Carter decided to move on to Cyrus, he reportedly saw the breakup coming. The co-stars of The Hills: New Beginnings reportedly had issues in communication long before they announced that they were dissolving their marriage. Jenner reportedly had “challenges with Kaitlynn and their genuine connection towards the end of their marriage” and kept their issues away from his close friends and family, per Hollywood Life.

Jenner and Carter began dating in 2014 and married last year in a small ceremony in Indonesia. The couple’s marriage was never made legal in the U.S. Since announcing their split, Jenner has reportedly been able to “open up more” about the details of his and Carter’s relationship. The DJ also commented under an Instagram video from Chicks in the Office of Carter and Cyrus and said he was living a “crazy life.”

Jenner’s alleged happiness for his ex could be largely in part to him moving on himself. The 35-year-old reality star has reportedly moved on to model Josie Canseco, 22. The two are said to have been introduced by Jenner’s friends and The Hills co-stars Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado. Since news of Jenner’s split broke, he and Canseco have been growing closer and spending more time together. Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, is reportedly supportive of the new relationship.

“Brody is doing absolutely fine since splitting from Kaitlynn Carter,” the source said. “Those close to Brody think he will use this time to have fun and figure out exactly what he wants, but nobody thinks he’ll settle down and get married again anytime soon.”

Neither Jenner nor Canseco has confirmed their relationship.