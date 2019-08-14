Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Makeout In Public Following Romantic Dinner

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are the cutest newlyweds.

Since tying the knot back in June, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been spending a ton of time together, and in each and every outing, the couple appear to be totally in love. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the duo exiting upscale eatery Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu yesterday. The couple both looked dressed to impress for the romantic evening for two.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off her gorgeous figure in a glittery black dress, which fitted her like a glove, showing off her gorgeous curves. The sexy little number also included a low-plunging neckline, which offered onlookers generous glimpses of cleavage. She paired the stunning ensemble with a shiny black leather jacket and a cross necklace. For the most part, Katherine looked to be makeup-free in the images, wearing her short dark tresses down and straight.

Pratt also looked like the Hollywood A-lister that he is, donning a blue shirt with a white pattern. As the two were waiting for their car at the valet stand, they looked totally in love, sharing a few steamy kisses and making out in public while showing their love for one another. The duo were all smiles for the romantic outing.

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger share steamy kiss after their dinner date in Malibu https://t.co/t3hZsigIgK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 14, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the famous couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch, near Montecito. The pair had their rehearsal at Rob Lowe’s home and, according to People, the venue is one of the most beautiful in the area.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” an insider shared.

Loading...

It was a family-filled event and Pratt’s son, Jack, was also in attendance for the happy event. The same source shared that a fun time was had by all, and everyone just seemed totally happy to witness the beautiful couple make things official.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as a live band played music. The dinner consisted of all local food and vegetables, and dessert was a feast of raspberries, blueberries and red currant. Another source shared that Katherine was so happy the whole time, and she lit up when she saw Pratt.

Fans will hope the couple enjoys many happy years of marriage together.